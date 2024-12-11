Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kene Nwangwu headshot

Kene Nwangwu Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 3:22pm

Nwangwu (hand) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Iowa State product played 18 total snaps (one offensive and 17 on special teams) without recording a stat in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, seemingly sustaining a hand injury in the process. Wednesday's practice was just a walkthrough, however, if Nwangwu cannot upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Xavier Gipson likely will serve as the Jets' top kick returner in the Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.

Kene Nwangwu
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now