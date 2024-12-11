Kene Nwangwu Injury: Estimated as DNP
Nwangwu (hand) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Iowa State product played 18 total snaps (one offensive and 17 on special teams) without recording a stat in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, seemingly sustaining a hand injury in the process. Wednesday's practice was just a walkthrough, however, if Nwangwu cannot upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Xavier Gipson likely will serve as the Jets' top kick returner in the Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.
