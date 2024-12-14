Fantasy Football
Kene Nwangwu Injury: Officially placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

The Jets moved Nwangwu (hand) to injured reserve Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu is dealing with a hand injury, and with New York having just four games remaining on the regular-season slate and already eliminated from playoff contention, his campaign has come to an end. The fourth-year tailback will finish his first season as a Jet with no offensive touches over two games, but he did make an impact as a returner, taking a kickoff 99 yards to paydirt Week 13 against Seattle. Xavier Gipson will likely be the Jets' lead kick returner with Nwangwu now sidelined.

Kene Nwangwu
New York Jets
