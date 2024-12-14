Kene Nwangwu Injury: Officially placed on IR
The Jets moved Nwangwu (hand) to injured reserve Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Nwangwu is dealing with a hand injury, and with New York having just four games remaining on the regular-season slate and already eliminated from playoff contention, his campaign has come to an end. The fourth-year tailback will finish his first season as a Jet with no offensive touches over two games, but he did make an impact as a returner, taking a kickoff 99 yards to paydirt Week 13 against Seattle. Xavier Gipson will likely be the Jets' lead kick returner with Nwangwu now sidelined.
