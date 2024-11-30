Kene Nwangwu News: Elevated from practice squad

The Jets elevated Nwangwu from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's the first time Nwangwu has been elevated to the Jets' active roster, and he has an opportunity to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Seahawks on Sunday. Nwangwu played in nine regular-season games for the Vikings in 2023 and logged five carries for 13 yards.