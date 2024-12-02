Kene Nwangwu News: Scores 99-yard return TD in debut
Nwangwu returned three kickoffs for 157 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Nwangwu made an instant impact in his Jets debut after being elevated from the practice squad. His 99-yard kickoff return touchdown gave the Jets a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, but Seattle scored 19 unanswered points from there to drop the Jets to 3-9. Given Nwangwu's success in this game, he'll likely be elevated from the practice squad to return kickoffs again in Week 14 against the Dolphins.
