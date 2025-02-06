Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Bumps up to full participation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Gainwell (concussion/knee) practiced in full Thursday,

Gainwell has followed up Wednesday's limited session with all activity one day later, indicating he's in the later stages of his recovery from the concussion that he sustained in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders on Jan. 26. He remains subject to an examination from an independent neurologist in order to be available as Saquon Barkley's direct backup for Super Bowl LIX versus the Chiefs this Sunday.

