Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Gainwell (concussion/knee) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Gainwell entered concussion protocol during the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory over the Commanders this past Sunday. With another week of practice ahead of the Eagles before Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, Gainwell has additional time to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols. The 2021 fifth-round pick logged seven carries for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards across three playoff games.