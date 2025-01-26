Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Forced out versus Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 2:51pm

Gainwell has been ruled out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Eagles due to a concussion.

Gainwell logged three carries and two catches before exiting Sunday's game. The 25-year-old appeared to take a blow to the head/neck area while blocking on the opening kickoff of the second half. In his absence, rookie Will Shipley will have to step up as RB2 behind Saquon Barkley. Should the Eagles hold on to win versus the Commanders, then Gainwell will have two weeks to clear concussion protocol before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9

