Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Limited in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:15pm

Gainwell (concussion/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

This marks Gainwell's first notable on-field work since he sustained a concussion in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26. He remains subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to be available for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs, but he at least has made some progress on that front.

Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
