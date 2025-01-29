Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Listed as non-participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Gainwell (concussion/knee) did not participate in Wednesday's estimated practice.

Gainwell was ruled out of Philadelphia's win over Washington in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday due to a concussion, and he's also currently dealing with a knee injury. The depth running back and return man will work to return to full health in time to contribute versus the Chiefs on Feb. 9, in Super Bowl LIX. For the time being, rookie Will Shipley will be in position to handle increased practice reps behind Saquon Barkley.

