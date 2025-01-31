Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Gainwell (concussion/knee) is listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.

Gainwell hasn't been able to practice since sustaining a concussion on the opening kickoff of the second half of this past Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders. On a positive note, he still has more than a week to make his way through the protocol for head injuries, but progress on that front will need to happen on the practice field next Wednesday through Friday.

