Kenneth Gainwell Injury: Listed as questionable
Gainwell (concussion/knee) is listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.
Gainwell hasn't been able to practice since sustaining a concussion on the opening kickoff of the second half of this past Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders. On a positive note, he still has more than a week to make his way through the protocol for head injuries, but progress on that front will need to happen on the practice field next Wednesday through Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now