Kenneth Gainwell News: 60 total yards against Steelers

Gainwell rushed seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Saquon Barkley was banged up for part of the game, missing the entire second quarter before returning to action, which allowed Gainwell to see a season-high 31 offensive snaps. The result was Gainwell's second-highest yardage total of the season, though he failed to find the end zone with any of his 10 touches. He's scored just one touchdown all year.