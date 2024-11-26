Kenneth Gainwell News: Finally finds end zone
Gainwell rushed five times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.
Gainwell found the end zone on a 13-yard run late in the third quarter to stretch the Eagles' lead to two scores. Otherwise, there wasn't much for him to do in a game in which Saquon Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two more scores. Gainwell has averaged 4.3 carries for 19.9 yards through 11 games this season.
