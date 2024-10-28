Kenneth Gainwell News: Five carries in 20-point win

Gainwell carried five times for 19 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Bengals.

Gainwell had just one carry until the second half of the fourth quarter but got a handful of opportunities late after the Eagles had put the game out of reach. The Eagles have won their last two games by a combined 45 points, resulting in Gainwell's two biggest workloads of the year, but don't be surprised if he's limited to two or three touches the next time the team is in a close game.