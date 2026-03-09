Kenneth Gainwell News: Headed to Tampa Bay
Gainwell is signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Gainwell's contract reportedly includes $10 million in guarantees, positioning him as the clear No. 2 backfield option alongside Bucky Irving and foreshadowing the departure of Rachaad White from Tampa Bay in free agency, and potentially also Sean Tucker. After the versatility and efficiency Gainwell demonstrated during his career year with the Steelers in 2025, in which he emerged as one of the most productive pass-catching backs in the NFL with a 73-486-3 receiving line (85 targets), he projects as an ideal complement to Irving's physical, bruising rushing style. Gainwell also logged 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 147 carries (4.7 YPC) across his 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. Especially in fantasy formats that feature PPR scoring, Gainwell's landing spot is one with a solid floor and the potential for increased touchdown upside.
