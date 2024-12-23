Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell News: Minor role in loss to Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Gainwell rushed four times for seven yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The Eagles leaned on their ground game after Jalen Hurts exited early with a concussion, but that didn't mean more action for Gainwell. Saquon Barkley carried the ball a season-high 29 times, but Gainwell played just 13 offensive snaps, lower than his season average of 16.

Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now