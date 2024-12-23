Kenneth Gainwell News: Minor role in loss to Commanders

Gainwell rushed four times for seven yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The Eagles leaned on their ground game after Jalen Hurts exited early with a concussion, but that didn't mean more action for Gainwell. Saquon Barkley carried the ball a season-high 29 times, but Gainwell played just 13 offensive snaps, lower than his season average of 16.