Kenneth Gainwell News: Modest numbers in Week 18

Gainwell carried the ball 11 times for 14 yards and caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Getting the start in place of a resting Saquon Barkley, Gainwell led the Eagles in totes but got thoroughly outplayed by rookie Will Shipley, who turned 14 touches into 67 yards. Barkley will be back in his workhorse role when the Eagles host the Packers in the wild-card round next weekend, but Gainwell's experience in the offense should allow him to retain the No. 2 role in the backfield. The fourth-year RB wraps up the 2024 regular season with a modest 406 scrimmage yards and just one TD over 17 appearances.