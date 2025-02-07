Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell News: Set for Super Bowl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 1:08pm

Gainwell (concussion/knee) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's Super Bowl LIX versus the Chiefs.

Since sustaining a concussion in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, Gainwell didn't take part in drills last week, but a limited session Wednesday was followed by back-to-back uncapped practices. Now, with no designation to speak of, he's gained clearance from an independent neurologist and thus is good to serve as the direct backup to workhorse RB Saquon Barkley this weekend. In three postseason games so far, Gainwell has combined for 10 touches for 58 yards from scrimmage.

Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
