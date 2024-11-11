Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell News: Seven carries in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Gainwell rushed seven times for 30 yards and added one catch for nine yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants.

Gainwell saw his second-most touches of the season, trailing his 14 touches in a Week 7 blowout over the Giants. If the Eagles' hot streak continues, expects some more garbage-time action for Gainwell, but that makes him at best an unreliable source for a small handful of fantasy points.

Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
