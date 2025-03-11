Kenneth Gainwell News: Stays in Pennsylvania

The Steelers agreed to terms with Gainwell on a one-year contract Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The former Eagle won't have to move far, as he's staying in the state of Pennsylvania. With the Steelers, Gainwell slides into a backfield with a clear opening after Najee Harris left to join the Chargers on Monday. In four seasons with Philly, Gainwell rushed 280 times for 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 102 catches for 721 yards and an additional score in the passing game. He's a quality change-of-pace back, though his skill set feels a bit redundant with Jaylen Warren already on the roster. Gainwell is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance in 2025 barring an injury to Warren, and the Steelers may not be done adding at the position.