Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell News: Steelers hoping for new deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that the team has been in communication with Gainwell, an impending free agent, and hopes to re-sign him for the 2026 season, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Gainwell earned internal team MVP honors after playing out the 2025 campaign on a one-year deal with the Steelers and totaling a career-best 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns (147 carries) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. He added a career-high 73 catches for 486 yards (85 targets) and another three scores through the air. Given the versatility and efficiency Gainwell demonstrated in 2025, it will be no surprise if Pittsburgh indeed prioritizes inking him to an extension before he hits unrestricted free agency. Jaylen Warren remains under contract through the 2027 campaign, though the Steelers have a potential 'out' in his contract this offseason.

Kenneth Gainwell
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenneth Gainwell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenneth Gainwell See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
42 days ago