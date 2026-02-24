Kenneth Gainwell News: Steelers hoping for new deal
Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that the team has been in communication with Gainwell, an impending free agent, and hopes to re-sign him for the 2026 season, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Gainwell earned internal team MVP honors after playing out the 2025 campaign on a one-year deal with the Steelers and totaling a career-best 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns (147 carries) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. He added a career-high 73 catches for 486 yards (85 targets) and another three scores through the air. Given the versatility and efficiency Gainwell demonstrated in 2025, it will be no surprise if Pittsburgh indeed prioritizes inking him to an extension before he hits unrestricted free agency. Jaylen Warren remains under contract through the 2027 campaign, though the Steelers have a potential 'out' in his contract this offseason.
