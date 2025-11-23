Jaylen Warren was able to play despite nursing an ankle issue during the week, though he only out-touched Gainwell 18-16. Gainwell's big gain as a runner came on a fake tush push, with Connor Heyward instead spinning and handing the ball to Gainwell for a 55-yard gain -- ending just short of the goal line. As has been the case often this season, he also excelled as a receiver, pacing the team in receptions and finishing second in yards. Warren is likely to continue to serve as Pittsburgh's traditional lead back moving forward, though Gainwell has a clear role in the offense that is particularly useful in PPR formats.