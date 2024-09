Kenneth Gainwell: No carries in Week 3

Gainwell did not carry the ball in Week 3 against the Saints, though he did catch two passes on three targets for 12 yards.

Gainwell averaged between 3.1 and 5.3 carries per game over his first three seasons as an Eagle, but there's been no room for him in the gameplan since the arrival of Saquon Barkley. While Barkley sits second in the league with 63 carries, Gainwell has rushed just three times all year.