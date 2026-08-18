Kenneth Grant Injury: Labeled week-to-week by coach
Grant (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 2025 first-rounder is sidelined for the time being as the regular season approaches in just under a month. Grant's absence coincides with Zach Sieler's week-to-week issue, which puts a spotlight on Miami's interior defensive line depth for the remainder of training camp.
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