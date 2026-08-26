Kenneth Grant Injury: Week-to-week with leg injury

Grant (leg) could miss the Dolphins' opening game against the Raiders, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Grant is currently labeled as week-to-week by coach Jeff Hafley. The 2025 first-rounder suffered the leg injury in mid-August. While Grant may not be able to start Week 1, fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler (undisclosed) should be good to go. If Grant cannot play, Jordan Phillips will likely start next to Sieler against the Raiders.