Kenneth Grant headshot

Kenneth Grant News: Miami adds big tackle 13th overall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 6:46pm

The Dolphins selected Grant in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 13th overall.

Grant (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) is a uniquely massive defensive tackle prospect who can hold down double teams yet has the athleticism (5.13-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical) to project as more disruptive than most nose tackle types. Although he was not regarded quite as highly as fifth overall pick, former Michigan teammate Mason Graham, it would be a disappointment if Grant isn't one of the league's better defensive tackles within a year or two. It's possible that Grant never emerges as a standout IDP, but his ability to occupy blockers will make his teammates better at the very least.

