Kenneth Grant News: Room for growth after rookie year

Grant tallied 33 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025. He also had one pass defensed.

Grant, a 2025 first-round pick, struggled early in his rookie season but showed some flashes down the stretch. Despite his improvements late in the year, the former Michigan standout never quite developed into a reliable starter for Miami's interior defensive line, with his struggles against the run being especially disappointing considering Grant's six-foot-three, 335-pound frame. If Grant is able to take a step forward in his development under new head coach Jeff Hafley this offseason, though, he'll have clear path to opening 2026 as a starter alongside Zach Sieler.