Kenneth Murray Injury: Begins Week 15 with DNP

Murray (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Murray missed this past Sunday's loss to Jacksonville after not practicing at all during the week, and he sat out the first practice of this week as well. He'll presumably need to get back on the practice field in some capacity by the weekend to have a chance of suiting up Sunday versus the Bengals. If Murray misses a second straight contest, Otis Reese (ankle) or Luke Gifford would figure to start in his place.