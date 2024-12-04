Kenneth Murray Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Murray (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray appears to have picked up a hamstring injury in Tennessee's Week 13 loss to the Commanders, despite recording 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 68 defensive snaps. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up in Week 14, when the Titans host the Jaguars.