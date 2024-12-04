Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Murray headshot

Kenneth Murray Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Murray (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray appears to have picked up a hamstring injury in Tennessee's Week 13 loss to the Commanders, despite recording 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 68 defensive snaps. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up in Week 14, when the Titans host the Jaguars.

Kenneth Murray
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now