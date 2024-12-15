Kenneth Murray Injury: Exits versus Bengals

Murray is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Murray missed last week's loss the Jaguars with a hamstring issue and was hampered by the injury during practice Wednesday and Thursday. The 26-year-old was a full participant during Friday's session, but it appears he aggravated this injury at some point during the first half. With Murray sidelined for the time being, the Titans will be extremely thin at off-ball linebacker, as Otis Reese (ankle) and Jerome Baker (coach's decision) are already inactive.