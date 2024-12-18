Kenneth Murray Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Murray (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 2020 first-round pick from Oklahoma exited the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Bengals with a hamstring issue before returning later in the game, recording seven total tackles over 60 defensive snaps. Murray's DNP on Wednesday suggests he may be in jeopardy of missing Tennessee's Week 16 matchup against the Colts if he can't practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday.