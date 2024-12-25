Kenneth Murray Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Titans placed Murray (wrist) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Murray's season is over after suffering a wrist injury during the team's Week 16 loss versus the Colts. Across 14 games played during the 2024 campaign, the 26-year-old recorded 95 tackles (57 solo), with 3.5 sacks, and an interception, and James Williams will likely takeover as one of the starting inside linebackers in Murray's absence.
