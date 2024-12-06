Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Murray headshot

Kenneth Murray Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:22pm

Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Titans' week of practice after sustaining a hamstring injury in a Week 13 loss to the Commanders, Murray told reporters Friday that the plan is for him to play in Week 14, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. However, if the first-year Titan is sidelined Sunday, Otis Reese will likely see more snaps with Tennessee's first-team defense.

Kenneth Murray
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now