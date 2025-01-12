Kenneth Murray Injury: Totals 95 stops in 2024

Murray (wrist) recorded 95 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble across 14 games in 2024.

This was Murray's first season in Tennessee, and he was a key member of the linebacker corps. He tallied a career-high 3.5 sacks and was well on pace to top 100 stops for the second straight season before a wrist injury derailed his season. However, he has a mounting history of injuries, missing multiple contests in three of his five pro seasons. Murray has another year on his contract with the Titans, though he could be a potential cut candidate.