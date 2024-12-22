Fantasy Football
Kenneth Murray headshot

Kenneth Murray News: Able to play Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Murray (hamstring) is not among the Titans' inactives for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Murray suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday versus Cincinnati, though he was able to return to the contest. The veteran defender continued to deal with the issue throughout the week and didn't practice at all, but he'll still be able to suit up Sunday despite initially being deemed questionable. Murray will likely handle his usual starting role at inside linebacker, and he'll look to reach double-digit stops for the third time in five games.

Kenneth Murray
Tennessee Titans
