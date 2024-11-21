Kenneth Murray News: Clears injury report

Murray (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he is past the issue and should have no problem suiting up against Houston on Sunday. Since the Titans' Week 5 bye, Murray has logged 38 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across six regular-season games.