Kenneth Murray News: Dealt to Dallas

Murray was traded from the Titans to the Cowboys on Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Murray, a 2020 first-round pick from Oklahoma, was productive during his one-year stint with the Titans in 2024, recording 95 total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 sacks, along with two passes defended and one forced fumble. Now in Dallas, Murray is expected to be an immediate starter and key contributor to the team's inside linebacker corps.