Kenneth Murray News: Past hamstring injury

Murray (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The first-year Titan opened Tennessee's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions but upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting that he's recovered from his hamstring injury in time to suit up Sunday. With Murray back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Titans' defensive leaders and top tacklers in Week 15.