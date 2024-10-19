Fantasy Football
Kenneth Walker headshot

Kenneth Walker Injury: Added to injury report with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Walker was added to Saturday's injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.

It's reassuring in the sense the Seahawks didn't call up any running back from the practice squad, but obviously fantasy managers need to monitor Walker's status given the sudden addition to the injury report. Should the dynamic 23-year-old miss time, Zach Charbonnet would immediately step in as the primary running back.

Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks
