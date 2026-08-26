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Kenneth Walker Injury: Ankle injury not serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 11:21am

Walker is experiencing swelling around his ankle but is expected to "be fine," Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

It was reported Tuesday that Walker was dealing with a foot injury, and head coach Andy Reid clarified a day later that he is actually dealing with an ankle issue. Reid did not express any concern about about Walker's status, so it appears he is not facing any sort of extended absence.

Kenneth Walker
Kansas City Chiefs
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