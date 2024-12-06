Fantasy Football
Kenneth Walker Injury: Considered uncertain for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:49pm

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that he isn't sure if Walker (ankle/calf) will play Sunday at Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Macdonald said "I just don't know right now" when a reporter asked him Friday afternoon "which side of questionable" the running back falls on after missing every practice this week. In other words, Walker is genuinely questionable and not just listed as such to create confusion for the opponent or protect against an unlikely late setback. He handled his normal workload in last week's 26-21 win over the Jets but apparently came out of the game with new injuries to his calf and ankle, potentially opening the door for Zach Charbonnet to take over the lead backfield role Week 14. A late-afternoon kickoff (4:05 p.m. ET) is suboptimal for fantasy managers in the event Walker comes down to a game-time decision.

Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
