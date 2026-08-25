Kenneth Walker Injury: Dealing with foot injury
Kenneth Walker is not expected to practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Walker has avoided the injury bug since joining the Chiefs over the offseason, but he has picked up a foot issue with just a few weeks to go before the regular season. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but his status will be updated again when more details are released. Emari Demercado and Emmett Johnson are in line for added work should Walker miss any further time.
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