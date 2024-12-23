Kenneth Walker Injury: Estimated as DNP on Monday

The Seahawks estimated Walker (ankle) as a non-practice participant Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Seattle didn't actually practice Monday, but it's no surprise that the team indicated that Walker wouldn't have participated if a session had taken place given that he needed an MRI for an ankle injury he suffered Sunday versus Minnesota. Per Henderson, head coach Mike Macdonald had no update on Walker on Monday aside from stating that the running back is getting tests done and that the team will "have a good idea of what it looks like over the next day or two." If Walker can't suit up Thursday versus Chicago, Zach Charbonnet would likely take over as Seattle's lead back, though Charbonnet was deemed a limited participant Monday due to an elbow issue.