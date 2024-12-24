Kenneth Walker Injury: Remains as DNP on Tuesday

Walker (ankle) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker remained unavailable for the team's second walkthrough of the week after suffering an ankle sprain in Seattle's 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The running back appears to be trending towards missing his fifth game of the season and backfield mate Zach Charbonnet (elbow) was estimated to be a full participant Tuesday after a limited session Monday. If Walker is forced to sit, Charbonnet will once again take over the bell-cow role in Seattle's backfield in Thursday night's matchup with the Bears. More information on Walker's status will be provided following the Seahawks' final practice of the week on Wednesday.