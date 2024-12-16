Kenneth Walker Injury: Status TBD for Week 16

Coach Mike Macdonald said Walker (calf) had a good workout Monday, but the running back's status remains in limbo, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker has missed back-to-back contests due to a calf injury, and he also hasn't practiced since Wednesday, Dec. 4. Macdonald added, "We'll see," regarding Walker's chances to take the field Wednesday, when the Seahawks are slated for their first session of Week 16 prep. Zach Charbonnet has filled in for Walker during his absence, turning 38 touches into 259 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs, and even Kenny McIntosh has got some run (12 touches for 54 total yards).