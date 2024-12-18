Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Walker headshot

Kenneth Walker Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 4:05pm

Walker (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker is seeking his first practice reps since Wednesday, Dec. 4 as he continues with his recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him the last two games. Fellow RB Zach Charbonnet also didn't practice Wednesday due to an oblique issue, so Kenny McIntosh currently is the healthiest member of the backfield on the Seahawks' active roster. Practices on Thursday and Friday likely will be telling for who among the trio may be the team's primary runner Sunday versus the Vikings.

Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now