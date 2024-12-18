Kenneth Walker Injury: Still not practicing

Walker (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker is seeking his first practice reps since Wednesday, Dec. 4 as he continues with his recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him the last two games. Fellow RB Zach Charbonnet also didn't practice Wednesday due to an oblique issue, so Kenny McIntosh currently is the healthiest member of the backfield on the Seahawks' active roster. Practices on Thursday and Friday likely will be telling for who among the trio may be the team's primary runner Sunday versus the Vikings.