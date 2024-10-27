Kenneth Walker News: Falters on 13 touches

Walker rushed nine times for 12 yards and caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Walker was dealing with an illness leading up to Sunday's kickoff, but it was a negative game script that led to an abysmal showing from a fantasy perspective. Seattle's leading rusher wound up being quarterback Geno Smith (5-16-0) on a day where the rushing attack could get nothing going. Walker was coming off of consecutive appearances with at least one touchdown scored, so fantasy managers should simply move past this dud as the Seahawks prepare to host the Rams next Sunday.