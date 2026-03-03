Kenneth Walker News: Franchise tag deadline passes

The Seahawks officially did not extend Walker a franchise tag prior to Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Walker remains slated to hit free agency at the start of the new league year March 11, unless he and Seattle are able to agree to terms on a long-term deal prior to that date. The Super Bowl LX MVP figures to garner significant interest on the market, though with Zach Charbonnet (knee) recovering from an ACL tear suffered in January, it also stands to reason that the Seahawks would be highly interested in facilitating his return. What remains to be see is whether such a contract is feasible, with 2023 first-round picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon both eligible for extensions this offseason. Walker suited up for all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career in 2025, rushing 221 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, plus a 31-282-0 receiving line (36 targets). Most notably, though, he averaged over 100 rushing yards per game across his three playoff appearances, reaching the end zone four times.