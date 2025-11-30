Walker showed no ill effects from the glute injury that limited him during the practice week, finishing as the team's leading rusher and steamrolling DB Isaiah Rodgers on a second-half carry for good measure. Zach Charbonnet (14-52-1) did vulture a touchdown from Seattle's starter, but a significant portion of the backup's work came in garbage time of the shutout victory. Walker continues to be a consistent runner in fantasy, recording at least 50 rushing yards in eight of his 12 starts this season. The 24-year-old has just one rushing touchdown since Week 3, so Walker's mangers are hoping for more work around the goal line against the Falcons next Sunday.