Kenneth Walker headshot

Kenneth Walker News: Logs single snap in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:43pm

Walker played one snap on offense during the Chiefs' 20-12 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Walker's lone snap came on the Chiefs' opening drive, and he was immediately spelled for by 2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith. Walker may see more action in the Chiefs' next exhibition game this upcoming Saturday against the Buccaneers if head coach Andy Reid opts to give the starters more run. Walker is entering his first season in Kansas City after spending the first four years of his NFL career with Seattle. He's expected to lead a Chiefs backfield that also consists of Smith, Emari Demercado and rookie fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson.

Kenneth Walker
Kansas City Chiefs
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