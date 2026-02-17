Kenneth Walker News: Not expected to be franchise tagged

The Seahawks are not expected to extend the franchise tag to Walker, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle has a plethora of positions that will be at risk of attrition following the team's Super Bowl LX victory, and the expectation is that extending star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a priority, making it unlikely that the team uses the franchise tag in any capacity. Walker, for his part, played a full 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career in 2025, rushing 221 times for 1,027 yards and five scores (4.6 YPC) while securing 31 of 36 targets for 282 receiving yards. He was even more dominant during the postseason, culminating in Super Bowl MVP honors after he carried 27 times for 135 yards versus the Patriots, adding two catches for 26 yards (four targets). While the Seahawks could still attempt to sign Walker to an extension, it may be difficult for the team to compete with the offers interest the 25-year-old running back projects to receive on the open market. Seattle still also has Zach Charbonnet (knee) under contract, though after having suffered an ACL tear in the divisional round his availability for Week 1 is uncertain at best.